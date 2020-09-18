1/1
Felipe Saenz
Felipe Saenz

Lordsburg, NM -

Felipe T. Saenz was born in Santa Barbara, Chihuahua Mexico on May 26, 1937 to Andres and Esperanza Saenz. He passed away in Lordsburg, New Mexico at 83 years old on September 13, 2020. Felipe was raised by his father and step-mother, Eduvijes Torres. Felipe married the love of his life, Maria de Jesus Alanis on March 2, 1959. Felipe was an amazing and compassionate son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend; he had a heart for all! Felipe immigrated to the United States to live the American Dream and to provide a better future for his family. His career in the United States began as a farm worker and his ambition, determination, and work-ethic led him to become a successful electrician. Felipe's sons followed his footsteps as electricians while one of them is currently serving in the United States Navy. His daughters share their father's work ethic by serving in education, law enforcement, health care, and customer service.

Felipe and Maria's 61 years of marriage flourished into a family that consisted of 12 children, Juan Andres Saenz (Carrie), Maria del Rosario Artiaga (Jaime), Martha Jimenez (Felix), Felipe Jr. (Lori), Irma Guadalupe (George Newell), Sandra Leticia Ruiz (Elias Jr.), Maria Magdalena Martinez (Bobby), Victor (Melissa), Jesus Daniel (Sara), Jose Antonio (Tiffany), Salvador Alfredo (Claudia), and Luis Angel (Mary), 63 grandchildren, and 84 great-grandchildren. Felipe is survived by his brothers, Victorio Saenz, Nolberto Saenz (Josefina), Manuel Saenz (Marta), Cruz Saenz (Elvira), Jose Saenz (Felipa), and Luis Alfredo Saenz (Jayne). He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Maria and Francisca.

All services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am, rosary at 11:00 am, and followed by mass that will be officiated by Father Jude at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Lordsburg, NM. Felipe T. Saenz will be laid to rest at Shakespeare Cemetery. He will be greatly missed by many and forever loved! Rest in Peace!






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
