|
|
Fernando L. Hernandez
Las Cruces - FERNANDO L. HERNANDEZ, age 66, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Monday, February 24, 2020 at UMC in El Paso, TX. He was born September 22, 1953 in Loving, NM to Jose and Maria Leon Hernandez. Fernando worked in construction and was a life time fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Survivors include his lifelong companion, Brenda Biscaino of the family home; two sons, Orlando Jose Hernandez (Alyssa) of Las Cruces and Eric Hernandez; daughter, Veronica Hernandez both of Carlsbad, NM; brother, Armando Hernandez of Phoenix, AZ; and two sisters, Maria Rico and Hilda Salmon both of San Jose, CA. Other survivors include grandchildren, great grandchildren as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. Fernando was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Oscar, Jose Jr., May and Juan Hernandez; two sisters, Socorro Hernandez and Elisa "Licha" Rodriguez.
Due to the Covid-19 a Memorial Service for Fernando will be held at a later date.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences log onto:
www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020