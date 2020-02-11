|
|
Fernando Ortega
Tortugas - Our beloved father, grandfather, papi, brother, uncle and friend, FERNANDO ORTEGA, 84, of Tortugas, left his dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life on Sunday, February 9, 2020, surrounded by his children. Fernando was born on August 3, 1935 to Jesus Maria Ortega and Paulina Olivas in El Porvenir, México.
Fernando lived life to the fullest with the love of his life Ana by his side, and their seven children. With their love, they created a strong family bond and traditions that will continue on. Fernando cherished his family time and looked forward to hosting Tuesday family dinners and having his pot of frijoles ready for all to eat.
He enjoyed spending his time at the horse races and singing aloud to his favorite mariachi songs. His greatest joy in life were his children and grandchildren and took pride in all their accomplishments. Fernando was the king of the family, also known as Papi to his grandchildren, deeply loved and adored by all who had the pleasure of meeting him.
Those left to mourn his passing include two sons, Jesus Manuel Ortega (André), Fernando Ortega Jr. (Ruby); four daughters, Lupe Salinas (Ernesto Sr.), Rosa Ortega, Martha Nevarez (Freddy) and Beatriz Ortega; son-in-law, Fernando Puentes; four brothers, Roberto Ortega, Ramon Ortega, Andres Ortega and Martin Ortega. Other survivors include sixteen grandchildren; Ernesto Salinas Jr., Ana Salinas, Mari Prieto, Lupe Duran, Denise Duran, Fernando Ortega III, Cindy Brown, Eric Nevarez, Richard Bertoldo, Victoria Puentes, Marc Ortega, Michael Ortega, Jacob Nevarez, Bobby Bertoldo, Gabriella Puentes and Cristina Bertoldo. Nineteen great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. Fernando was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ana Lujan Ortega, his daughter "La Reina" Armida Puentes, his parents and brother Jesus "Prieto" Ortega.
Visitation for Mr. Ortega will begin at 6 PM Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 3600 Parroquia Street in Tortugas, where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. Family and Friends will join together to celebrate the Funeral Mass at 10 AM Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the same church with the Reverend Valentine Jankowski Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in the Tortugas Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest alongside his loving wife and daughter.
Serving as casket bearers will be his grandsons; Ernesto Salinas Jr., Lupe Duran, Fernando Ortega III, Eric Nevarez, Richard Bertoldo, Marc Ortega, Michael Ortega, Jacob Nevarez, Bobby Bertoldo and Matthew Duran.
Service arrangement have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road 527-2222 Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020