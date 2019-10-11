|
|
Fidel L. Rodriguez
Las Cruces - FIDEL LOPEZ RODRIGUEZ, age 93, of Las Cruces passed away Saturday, October, 5, 2019 at the Hospitals of Providence - Sierra Campus in El Paso, Texas with his loved ones at his bedside. He was born March 24, 1926 in Jalisco, Mexico to Juan and Natalia Lopez Rodriguez. Fidel worked in construction as well as farming. As a devout Soldier of Christ, a Roman Catholic priest would come his home on Sunday afternoon to pray the rosary.
Those left to mourn his passing include two sons, Armando Rodriguez (Gloria) of Albuquerque and Jose Fidel Rodriguez (Eugenia) of El Paso, TX; a brother, Manuel Rodriguez of Roswell, a sister, Maria de Jesus Archuleta of San Pedro, CA. Other survivors include four grandchildren, one great-grandchild as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Rodriguez was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife Carmen Ortega Rodriguez on January 1, 2006.
Visitation for Mr. Rodriguez will begin at 6 PM Monday, October 14, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Health Catholic Church, 1178 N. Mesquite Street with the Reverend Ruben Romero, Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where he will be laid to rest alongside his wife in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Seteban Bolivar, Jose Herrera, Jose Huerta, Javier and Jose Hernandez and Jose Luis Lopez.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019