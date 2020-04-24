|
Fidencia Sanchez Garcia
Las Cruces - FIDENCIA SANCHEZ GARCIA, age 90, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 29, 1929 in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico to Eutimio and Benita Lozano Sanchez. Fidencia was a loving homemaker and a communicant at Our Lady Health Catholic Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Maria Salais (Alfonso); four sons, Gabriel Garcia (Stela Flores), Raul Garcia (Neide), Robert Garcia (Yolanda) and Xavier Garcia (Martha) all of Las Cruces; a sister, Elodia Sanchez of Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico. Other survivors include thirteen grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild as well a nieces and nephews. Fidencia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carmen Garcia; a son, Carmen Garcia Jr.; and a grandson, Lionel Garcia.
Due to Covid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only: (No more than five people).
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020