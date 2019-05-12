|
Flavia Uribe Pavia
Las Cruces - Flavia Uribe Pavia, 82, years old beloved sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend to so many peacefully accepted heaven's embrace on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was the oldest of three children born to Concepcion and Isabel Uribe on December 16, 1936. She was preceded in death by her brother Renato. Flower, as she was affectionately known by her children, is survived by her husband Robert, and a brother Homero. Her children Terri Pavia Medina (Henry), Fred Pavia (Margie), Dominic Pavia (Kim), Karen Pavia Solis (Jose). Grandchildren Maria Teresa Pavia Stamato, Rob Pavia, Josh Medina (Vanessa), Jeremy Pavia (Stephanie), Vince Pavia, Dustin Medina, Jacquelyn Pavia, Sara Pavia, Jose Solis Jr., and Juan Carlos Solis. She is survived by 3 great grandchildren: AJ, Ava, Alyssa, and many cousins, nieces and nephews that all loved her dearly.
Born in Santo Tomas, our Flower followed Dad's teaching career across the country from New Mexico to Guam, Colorado, Washington and back. A loving, caring mother and homemaker, she also served as an administrative secretary at Edgewood Elementary School and she was the sole proprietor of Valley Mercantile, a grocery store that had once belonged to her father Concho. Mother was kind and selfless to everyone including family, neighbors, and especially the elderly at the Edgewood Senior Citizens Center. Flower was a master of craft making and art work to include sewing, knitting, decoupage, pottery, macramé, tole painting, needle point, and beaded jewelry, to name a few. Flavia, in an example for all of us, lovingly dedicated these past few years to caring for and doting over her mother Chavelita who lived to be 105. Although our Flower has left us, the memories of how she lived her life and the love she shared with us are blessing we will always know and never forget.
Our deepest gratitude goes out to our Tia Licha Uribe, and the Salido family for their love and support of mom and dad in their time of need.
A rosary will be held on May 16th at 5pm and a funeral mass on May 17th at 10am, both to be held at San Miguel Church, located at 19217 NM-28, San Miguel, NM, 88058. -At the conclusion of the funeral mass please join the family for a reception at the San Miguel Community Center.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to City of Las Cruces Senior Nutrition Program, PO Box 20,000, Las Cruces, NM 88004 - Checks may be written to City of Las Cruces, Meals On Wheels.
Arrangements are with the La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home, 555 West Amador, Las Cruces,
NM 88005 (575) 526-6891. To Sign the local online guest book visit www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 12, 2019