Flora Fajardo Garcia
Las Cruces - FLORA FAJARDO GARCIA, fell asleep on June 21, 2020 when the angels came and took her to be with our Lord God. She followed her beloved husband, Billy Garcia; her parents, Daniel and Urbana Fajardo; two brothers their wives, Henry and Sara Fajardo and Elfego and Bertha Fajardo; two sisters, Emma Carrillo and Esther and Steve Velarde and a niece, Genie Chisholm. Also preceding her in risen life were her in-laws, Fred and Eunice Garcia, Paul and Gail Garcia, and Teenie and Harry Krettecos.
She will be dearly missed by her son, Will Garcia, her daughter, Jessica Benavidez, son in law Jeff Benavidez, granddaughters, Jillian, Justine, Jamie, and Jordan Benavidez and grandson Jeffery Benavidez; two sisters, Elsie Rodriguez and Helen Lara, and many, many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Flora loved the Lord most of all in this life on earth and strove every day, even until the end to love and serve him. She prayed and said the rosary for everyone, every day and we were so blessed to have her in our lives. She will never be forgotten and we are so happy that she is resting in peace with God.
Cremation has taken place and recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10 AM Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street where the Memorial Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with Reverend Patrick Montgomery Celebrant. Inurnment of cremains will follow at IHM Columbarium.
