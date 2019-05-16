Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Resources
More Obituaries for Flora Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flora Perez


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Flora Perez Obituary
Flora Perez

Las Cruces - Flora Perez passed away May 8, 2019 at the age of 87; she was born on February 3, 1932 in Las Cruces NM.

Flora was a loving and hard-working mother, raising 4 children on her own. She retired from Sara Lee Hosiery. Flora liked to sew and loved to crochet and would spend countless hours crocheting intricate bedspreads, blankets and tablecloths. She was a loving grandmother and cherished visits from her grandchildren. She took much pleasure attending her granddaughter's basketball and softball games always wearing her game T-shirt, making sure not to miss any no matter the time or weather. You will be missed but never forgotten.

Survivors include Daughters, Edwina (Dinky) Avelar and Dorine Perez, Son Richard (Bobby) Jauriqui, all of Las Cruces. Sister Corina DeBattista and niece Janice DeBattista of Santa Ana, CA. Other survivors include 7 grandchildren; Stevie and Alyx Triste; George, Michael and Orlando Avelar; Lynae and Anthony Jauriqui. 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother Victorina Chavez, brothers Ernest Sandoval and Armando Chavez, and son Victor Jauriqui.

Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now