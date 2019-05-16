|
Flora Perez
Las Cruces - Flora Perez passed away May 8, 2019 at the age of 87; she was born on February 3, 1932 in Las Cruces NM.
Flora was a loving and hard-working mother, raising 4 children on her own. She retired from Sara Lee Hosiery. Flora liked to sew and loved to crochet and would spend countless hours crocheting intricate bedspreads, blankets and tablecloths. She was a loving grandmother and cherished visits from her grandchildren. She took much pleasure attending her granddaughter's basketball and softball games always wearing her game T-shirt, making sure not to miss any no matter the time or weather. You will be missed but never forgotten.
Survivors include Daughters, Edwina (Dinky) Avelar and Dorine Perez, Son Richard (Bobby) Jauriqui, all of Las Cruces. Sister Corina DeBattista and niece Janice DeBattista of Santa Ana, CA. Other survivors include 7 grandchildren; Stevie and Alyx Triste; George, Michael and Orlando Avelar; Lynae and Anthony Jauriqui. 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother Victorina Chavez, brothers Ernest Sandoval and Armando Chavez, and son Victor Jauriqui.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 16, 2019