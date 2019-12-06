|
Flora S. Padilla
Las Cruces - Flora S. Padilla, 82, of Las Cruces, passed away on December 2, 2019 in Las Cruces.
Flora was born at East Los Angeles California to Rumaldo and Clorinda Samaniego on April 11, 1937. In 1952 the family moved to Las Cruces, where she graduated from Las Cruces High School. She married Enrique Padilla. Flora worked at the court house for many years.
Flora is preceded in death by her husband Enrique Padilla her parents Rumaldo and Clorinda Samaniego and one sister Lilian Salcido. Flora is survived by two brothers, Orlando (Petra) and Rumaldo Samaniego and many nephews, nieces, and friends. Many thanks to Casa De Oro Staff and friends for being there for Flora. Special thanks to Adriana Soto and Mary Olivias, thank you for all your help.
Visitation will be Monday December 9, 2019 from 5-6PM with the rosary to begin at 6PM at her request cremation will follow and inurnment to follow at San Albino Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019