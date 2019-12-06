Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Resources
More Obituaries for Flora Padilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flora S. Padilla


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Flora S. Padilla Obituary
Flora S. Padilla

Las Cruces - Flora S. Padilla, 82, of Las Cruces, passed away on December 2, 2019 in Las Cruces.

Flora was born at East Los Angeles California to Rumaldo and Clorinda Samaniego on April 11, 1937. In 1952 the family moved to Las Cruces, where she graduated from Las Cruces High School. She married Enrique Padilla. Flora worked at the court house for many years.

Flora is preceded in death by her husband Enrique Padilla her parents Rumaldo and Clorinda Samaniego and one sister Lilian Salcido. Flora is survived by two brothers, Orlando (Petra) and Rumaldo Samaniego and many nephews, nieces, and friends. Many thanks to Casa De Oro Staff and friends for being there for Flora. Special thanks to Adriana Soto and Mary Olivias, thank you for all your help.

Visitation will be Monday December 9, 2019 from 5-6PM with the rosary to begin at 6PM at her request cremation will follow and inurnment to follow at San Albino Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Flora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -