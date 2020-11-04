Florence Gorel
Las Cruces - FLORENCE T. GOREL, age 92 of Las Cruces, NM went home to be with the Lord on September 18, 2020. She was born November 5, 1927 in Blue Island, IL to Frances (nee Filewicz) and Frank Darmofal. Florence is survived by her daughter Darlene Kegel, grandsons: Jeremy Wozniak of Las Cruces, Conrad Kegel of Santa Fe, and Andrew Kegel of Las Cruces. Florence was preceded in death by her parents; husband Edward Gorel; son Darrel Gorel; sisters: Virginia Payne, Elaine Darmofal, Irene Chapakonis and Laverne Ehlers Delsing; brother Frank Darmofal; sons-in-law: Chester J Wozniak and David L Kegel.
Florence attended St. Isidore School and Blue Island Community High School (Dwight D Eisenhower HS). She had the most beautiful handwriting, as did her sisters, taught by the Felician nuns at St. Isidore School. In the late 40's she met Edward Gorel at the Trianon Ballroom in Chicago. They became quite the dance couple after a long courtship. The Big Band and Swing Eras may have been winding down, but not before she was swept off her feet, over the back, shoulder and under. They were married in 1950 in St. Isidore Church. They lived in Roseland, where their children were born, then later settled in Calumet Park. Florence moved to Las Cruces 20 years ago to be close to family.
Florence's greatest joys were cooking, baking, and talking to anyone she could make eye contact with. Her favorite subject was nutritional supplements. She loved to talk, lighting up a room when she entered. She was also a fierce fighter when she felt something wasn't right, warning she was a Scorpio and stung like one too. She was sad to leave her "Betty Crocker" kitchen when she moved from Illinois. Florence was born shortly before the start of the Great Depression. This had a great impact on her life, as she continued to live by those hard times. She and her husband, with the help of her father, worked hard to turn the run down house they bought into something livable and comfortable. Florence was proud of her organic vegetable garden raising most all of their vegetables, planted many fruit trees, and canned everything. Her garden was like no other, producing the most delicious of anything grown. Florence rejected most new technology preferring to live by the old way, her way. Reluctantly eating out only on special occasions, she preferred doing her own cooking until the end.
A former member of St. Isidore and S.S. Peter and Paul Church, Florence was strong in her Catholic faith, praying the Rosary every day. She was sad knowing that when her time came, a Rosary and Mass would not be offered for her in the beloved family church of her grandparents and parents before her, as St Isidore closed its' doors in 2015. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Inurnment of cremains will take place in Illinois at a later date.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com