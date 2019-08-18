Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Vigil
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Service
Following Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Florencio Hernandez


1934 - 2019
Florencio Hernandez Obituary
Florencio Hernandez

Las Cruces - Florencio Hernandez passed away August 13, 2019 at the age of 85. Florencio was born in Ft.Davis Texas on August 7,1934.

Services will be held on August 23, 2019 at La Paz-Grahams Funeral Home. Visitation will began at 9:00 am. Prayer vigil is scheduled at 10:00 am followed by the memorial service.

Arrangements are with La Paz-Grahams Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005. To sign online guestbook visit. www.LaPaz-Grahams.co
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 18, 2019
