Florita Medina Munoz
Florita Medina Munoz

Garfield - Florita Medina Munoz , age 78, lifelong resident of Garfield entered eternal life on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Florita was the most beautiful person with the biggest heart and took care of her grandchildren like they were her own. She loved her children, friends, siblings and her faith with her whole heart. Which never failed her, her faith was always strong and she deeply believed in it. She was a fighter, she fought for not only herself but for everyone she loved and cared for. Born February 22, 1942 to Joe and Dorothy Krynantz Medina, Florita worked at a retail grocery store in customer service and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.

Those left to mourn her passing include a son, Andres Munoz; a brother, Junior Medina; two sisters, Reyna Clark and Maria Holguin. Other survivors include five grandchildren, Brittney, Daniel and Brianna Duran, Michael and Jacob Munoz. Florita was preceded in death by her husband, Antonio Munoz; a daughter, Michelle Duran; three sisters and three brothers.

Visitation for Mrs. Munoz will begin at 10 AM Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church, 117 Hartman Street in Hatch with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:30 AM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately thereafter. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow to the Garfield Cemetery where she will be laid to rest.

Serving as casket bearers will be her family and friends.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com





Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
