Forrest Burton Duke, 90, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. He was born on December 26, 1928 in Anthony, NM to Garvey Oscar and Nellie Edith (Cahoon) Duke. He served in the Korean War. He was a loving husband to his wife of 48 years, Beuliah Lois Duke; he had 9 children – Patricia Mata (Carlos), Timothy Wilson (Katherine), Elizabeth Salazar, Forrest Edward Wilson (Janie), and David Burton Wilson; 4 stepchildren – Mary Ann Bell (Dwight), Mike McDonald, Donna Luna, and Nova Candice "Candy" Jackson (Steve); 32 Grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. Cremation has taken place and inurnment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Las Cruces, NM at a later date. Arrangements were by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 17, 2019
