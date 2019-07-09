|
Fortino V. Cabrales
Las Cruces - Our beloved, Papá, grandpa, tío, and friend, FORTINO V. CABRALES, age 92, of Mesilla entered eternal life on Monday, July 1, 2019. He had been placed on hospice in his home surrounded and cared for by his children. Papá was born July 25 1926 in Peñon Blanco, Durango, Mexico to Ms. Otilia Cabrales. Fortino dedicated his life to his wife and 13 children. He cherished visits from his grandchildren.
Dad came to the United States in September 1951 with the Bracero Program and initially worked at Stahmann Farms as a laborer. Throughout the years he held a variety of jobs as laborer, custodian, and mechanic. In 1997, he partook in becoming an honorable American Citizen.
Fortino was a devout Catholic; known for leading the Recitation of the Holy Rosary, a lector for San Albino Basilica for several decades, a Cursillista, and a member of the Adoración Nocturna at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church.
Although, with heavy hearts, we have joy knowing that Papá has entered eternal life joining our beloved Mamá.
Those left to mourn his passing include five sons, Fernando Cabrales (Irma), Ruben Cabrales (Epi), Francisco Cabrales (Emma), and Jacob Cabrales (Yvonne) all of Las Cruces, Saul Cabrales (Christina) of Albuquerque; eight daughters, Luisa Jaquez, (Johnny), Lidia Cabrales- Telles, Otilia Iverson (Garth), Sara Cabrales (Eddie), Sylvia Cabrales, and Marisa Holguin (Luis) all of Las Cruces, Lourdes Lopez (Alvino) of Artesia, and Maggie Cabrales of Seattle, WA; a brother, Alvaro Gonzalez (Hermelinda) of Durango, MX; a sister, Socorro Delgado of Mesilla. Other survivors include twenty-eight grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Martina M. Cabrales on February 8, 2019; two brothers, Manuel and Pedro Gonzalez; a grandson, Isaiah Cabrales and a son-in-law, Richard Telles.
Visitation for Mr. Cabrales will being at 8:30 AM Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapels, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled at 9 AM. Family and Friends will join together to celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at The Basilica de San Albino, 2070 Calle de Santiago in Mesilla. The Rite of Committal and Interment follow in the San Albino Cemetery where he will be laid to rest alongside his beloved Mamá in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Fernando, Ruben, Jacob, Saul and Francisco Cabrales, and Johnny Jaquez. Honorary bearers will be Garth Iverson, Luis Holguin, Eddie Burtt and Alvino Lopez.
The Cabrales Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 9, 2019