Frances Marie Hill
Maryville, MO - 1938-2020
Frances Marie Hill, 82, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.
Frances was born January 8, 1938, in Skidmore, Missouri, daughter of the late George Howard and Irene (Davison) Chesnut. On January 6, 1957 she married Gordan Gene Hill in Maryville, He survives of the home.
Frances was a1956 graduate of Maryville High School, and graduate of Gard Business College.
She was the Sales Assistant for WQYK FM Radio Station from 1978-2003, and a member of the Country Music Association
She was preceded by son, Jay Hill, in 2014.
Additional survivors include her daughter, Bonny (Randy) Acklin, Barnard, MO, brothers Stanley (Virginia) Chesnut, and Mike (Belinda) Chesnut both of Maryville, MO, sister Donna (Gary) Acklin, Shawnee, OK; brother-in-law Rodney (Cheryl) Hill, St. Charles, MO, sister-in-law Elaine Iwinski, Safety Harbor, Fl: 5 grand-children; 17 great-grand children.
Open visitation will be Saturday, May 16, from noon to 5:00 PM.at the Price Funeral Home, Maryville.
A Family Gathering will be 2:00 PM Sunday May 17, at Price Funeral Home located at 120 East First Street, Maryville.
Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com
