Las Cruces - On February 26 ,2020, a gate was opened in to Glory for Francis Judiscak, born July 1, 1928 in La Veta, CO. Welcoming to God's Presence was his parents, John and Mary; his brother Mike; his precious wife, Mamie; beloved daughter, Mary Lou. He is survived by his sons Peter (Sharon) and Daniel (Loretta); his grandchildren: Carrie, Janel, Rudy, Andrew and Paul (Megan); along with many nieces and nephews. He passed away at his son's residence in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Per his wishes cremation has taken place.

Francis was a rock in the stream of life for his family. His hard work and dedication was passed on to his children. And his love for life brightened and touched many lives.

A mass of celebration will be held in Pueblo, Colorado at a later date.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guest book, please log onto www. GetzCares.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
