Francisca "Panchita" Hernandez
Las Cruces - FRANCISCA "PANCHITA" CALIXTRO HERNANDEZ, 94, of Las Cruces passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 with her loved ones at her bedside. She was born January 29, 1925 in Jesus Maria, Aguascalientes, Mexico to Feliciano and Josefina Adame Calixtro. "Panchita" as she was fondly known to family and friends was a loving homemaker and a member of the Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal.
Survivors include four son, Jesus Hernandez of San Jose, CA, Thomas Hernandez, Angel Hernandez (Rosa) and George Hernandez (Norma) all of Las Cruces; two daughters, Lydia Contreras (Humberto) and Josie Sanchez (Freddie) all also of Las Cruces; two brothers, Jose Lopez (Elvira) of Cd. Juarez, Chihuahua, MX, and Jesus Adame (Sally) of Wilcox, AZ. Other survivor included numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Panchita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Angel Hernandez in 2010; a son, Antonio Hernandez in 2006; one sister and a brother
Visitation for Mrs. Hernandez will begin at 6 PM Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 Boutz Road where the Funeral Service will begin at 7 PM with her grandson Pastor Jose A. Hernandez officiating. A Graveside Service will be held at 10 AM Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue.
Serving as casket bearers will be Chris, Armando and T.C. Hernandez, Joshua Quintaña, Noel Contreras and Davin Sanchez.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020