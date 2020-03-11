|
Francisco Daniel Contreras
Anthony - On Sunday, March 8, 2020 our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, FRANCISCO D. CONTRERAS, age 85, of Anthony left his dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with his heavenly Father at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 3, 1935 in Villa Aldama, Chihuahua, Mexico to Jose and Ernestina Mendoza Contreras. Francisco was a hardworking man and always made sure he had enough to provide for his family and was a parishioner at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife of sixty-years, Arcadia Dominguez Contreras of the family home; a son. Jose "Pepe" Contreras (Elisa); two daughters, Virginia Nunez (Jorge) all of Anthony and Elvia Marmolejo (Jesus) of Henderson, NV; brother, Federico Contreras (Bertha) of Chandler, AZ. Other survivors include eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Contreras was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Carolina and Ernestina and eight brothers, Emilio, Jesus, Rosendo, Ramon, Jose, Manuel, Humberto and Octavio Contreras.
Visitation for Mr. Contreras will begin at 9:30 AM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 224 Lincoln Street in Anthony where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 10:30 AM. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately thereafter with the Reverend Jose Felix Troncoso, Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in the Anthony Cemetery where he will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
