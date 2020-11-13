Francisco G. Moreno
Las Cruces - Francisco G. Moreno of Las Cruces, NM passed away on November 10, 2020. Born on November 6, 1938, married to Janice Moreno of 55 years. Father of five children, Elena, Anne, Kathy, Frank, and Theresa. Also survived by eleven grandchildren Amy, Mathew, Thomas, Charlene, Caitlyn, Greg Jr., Estevan, John, Frankie, Amanda, Andrea, as well as eleven great grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Letty, Julie, Rita, Lupe, Polo, David, and Gracie. Francisco was a USMC Veteran and retired in Las Cruces, NM. Visitation and services will be held at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home on Friday November 20 from 8am-9:30am. A private burial will take place at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, TX. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com