1/1
Francisco G. Moreno
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francisco's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francisco G. Moreno

Las Cruces - Francisco G. Moreno of Las Cruces, NM passed away on November 10, 2020. Born on November 6, 1938, married to Janice Moreno of 55 years. Father of five children, Elena, Anne, Kathy, Frank, and Theresa. Also survived by eleven grandchildren Amy, Mathew, Thomas, Charlene, Caitlyn, Greg Jr., Estevan, John, Frankie, Amanda, Andrea, as well as eleven great grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Letty, Julie, Rita, Lupe, Polo, David, and Gracie. Francisco was a USMC Veteran and retired in Las Cruces, NM. Visitation and services will be held at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home on Friday November 20 from 8am-9:30am. A private burial will take place at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, TX. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved