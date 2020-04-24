Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Duran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Lucero Duran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Lucero Duran

La Mesa - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved, husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, FRANK LUCERO DURAN, age 73, of La Mesa on Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home. He was born March 27, 1947 in Las Cruces to Ramon and Consuelo Lucero Duran. Frank retired from the United States Army after thirty years of service. Frank was a battery 5th BN 200th ADA in Albuquerque. He worked as a Mechanic at OMS 3 as a Staff Sergeant and at the Roland as a Motor Sergeant. He was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.

Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife of forty-two years, Alicia Salinas Duran of the family home; four daughters, Mia and Angie Duran of La Mesa, Gracie Lessman (Mark), Beatrize Hernandez both of Las Cruces; son, Richard Terrazas of Las Cruces; two brothers, Willie Duran (Petra) of Las Cruces and Bobby Duran (Dolores) of Mesilla Park; a sister-in-law, Anita Duran; his mother-in-law, Herminia Salinas. Other survivors include four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, most recently his mother on November 28, 2019; two sons, Frank Jr. and Joe Duran; a brother, Mike Duran and other family members.

Due to Covid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only: (No more than five people). Live stream will begin at 1:30 PM Monday, April 27, 2020 at www.bacastream.com as licensed by the National Funeral Directors Association.

The Duran Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222 Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -