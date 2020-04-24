|
Frank Lucero Duran
La Mesa - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved, husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, FRANK LUCERO DURAN, age 73, of La Mesa on Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home. He was born March 27, 1947 in Las Cruces to Ramon and Consuelo Lucero Duran. Frank retired from the United States Army after thirty years of service. Frank was a battery 5th BN 200th ADA in Albuquerque. He worked as a Mechanic at OMS 3 as a Staff Sergeant and at the Roland as a Motor Sergeant. He was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife of forty-two years, Alicia Salinas Duran of the family home; four daughters, Mia and Angie Duran of La Mesa, Gracie Lessman (Mark), Beatrize Hernandez both of Las Cruces; son, Richard Terrazas of Las Cruces; two brothers, Willie Duran (Petra) of Las Cruces and Bobby Duran (Dolores) of Mesilla Park; a sister-in-law, Anita Duran; his mother-in-law, Herminia Salinas. Other survivors include four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, most recently his mother on November 28, 2019; two sons, Frank Jr. and Joe Duran; a brother, Mike Duran and other family members.
Due to Covid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only: (No more than five people). Live stream will begin at 1:30 PM Monday, April 27, 2020 at www.bacastream.com as licensed by the National Funeral Directors Association.
The Duran Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222 Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020