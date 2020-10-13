Frank Lucero Duran
La Mesa - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved, husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, FRANK LUCERO DURAN, age 73, of La Mesa on Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home. He was born March 27, 1947 in Las Cruces to Ramon and Consuelo Lucero Duran. Frank retired as an E7 Master Sergeant from the United States Army after thirty years of service. Frank was a battery 5th BN 200th ADA in Albuquerque. He worked as a Mechanic at OMS 3 as a Staff Sergeant and at the Roland as a Motor Sergeant. He was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife of forty-two years, Alicia Salinas Duran of the family home; four daughters, Mia and Angie Duran of La Mesa, Gracie Lessman (Mark), Beatrize Hernandez both of Las Cruces; son, Richard Terrazas of Las Cruces; two brothers, Willie Duran (Petra) of Las Cruces and Bobby Duran (Dolores) of Mesilla Park; a sister-in-law, Anita Duran; his mother-in-law, Herminia Salinas. Other survivors include four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, most recently his mother on November 28, 2019; two sons, Frank Jr. and Joe Duran; a brother, Mike Duran and other family members.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will be held at 11 AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at San Miguel Catholic Church, 19217 S. Highway 28 in San Miguel with the Reverend Carlos Espinoza Celebrant. Inurnment of cremains will follow at St. Genevieve Columbarium, 100 S. Espina Street, Las Cruces. NM
The Duran Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222