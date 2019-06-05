|
Frank Portillo Sr.
Las Cruces -
Frank Portillo Sr. was born in Las Cruces to Guillermo & Enedina Portillo. He attended Mayfield High School and retired from the Department of Transportation. Frank was the Head War Chief for the Piro Pueblo Tribe.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents Guillermo & Enedina Portillo; brother David Ambroso Portillo; sister Beatrice Jojola; and his love Rose Duran.
Frank is survived by his sons, Frank Portillo Jr., Frank Portillo; daughter Yvette Portillo; brothers, Guillermo Portillo, David Portillo, Leroy Portillo; sisters, Viola Coca, Natalia Melon, Yolanda Padilla, Mary Lou Lascano; grandchildren, Julian Portillo, Angel Rae Valenzuela, Ruben Valenzuela Jr.; great grandchildren, KeAno Portillo, Jaliyah Portillo, Joaquim Portillo, Kavonni Portillo and Naomi Portillo.
A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, June 7, 2019 at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home, with a rosary at 7:00 pm, at his request cremation will follow the services.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.LaPaz-Graham.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 5, 2019