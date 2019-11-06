|
|
Frankie Roberts-Webb
Glenwood, NM - Frankie Lucelle Roberts-Webb was carried home on November 4, 2019 by Our LORD and SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST, She was at home in Glenwood with Her Husband holding Her hand.
She was predeceased by Her Parents; Frank Roberts, Mable Beatrice Stinson; Sister Marie Christian; Brother Harold Roberts; Daughter-in-law Georgiana; Grand Son Terry Dean Webb, Jr.; Brother-in-law Bill Christian and Nephew Jason Christian.
She is survived by Husband Billy Neil Webb of the Home; Three Sons Terry Dean Webb (Glenna) of Deming, NM; Sister Valeta Weaver of Bosque Farms, NM; 9 Grand Children; 10 Great Grand Children; 8 Great Great Grand Children; many Nieces and Nephews.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019