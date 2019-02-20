|
Fred Tirre Padilla, aged 65, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, NV. Fred will be lovingly remembered by his wife Patricia, and his daughters, Barbara (Jim), and Sandra (JJ). Fred will also be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren, Eli, Belle, Jenna, and Matthew, by his brothers and sisters, Raul, Maria, Patsy (Manny), Irene, Douglas (Veronica), and sister-in-law, Tillie. Fred was predeceased by his parents, Jose and Josephine, and his brother, Guadalupe.
Fred was born on February 26, 1953, in Las Cruces, NM to Jose Raul and Josephine Padilla. He was the 4th of 7 children. In 1963, the same year Kennedy was assassinated, Fred also lost his father, and his mother was left as the sole provider for the family. However, in Las Cruces, you are never alone, and the church community was Fred's second family. It was with his church family, that Fred first learned to play guitar and music became a major part of his life. The church's values of community, charity, grace, and generosity would have an impact on Fred and forever influence his view of the world.
In 1971 Fred graduated from Mayfield High School and in 1973, he enlisted into the Air Force for 20 years and was stationed around the country and the world to places that included: Alaska, Korea, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. His primary specialty made him a party to some of the greatest missions in military history.
In November 1973, he married Cynthia Soria and had 2 daughters, Barbara and Sandra. Fred's last station, Nellis Air Force Base, is where the family made their permanent home here in southern Nevada. To his two daughters Fred was the "cool dad." From their adventures of going to a Bon Jovi concert, to riding on the back of his motorcycle, and giving them away at their weddings, Fred created memories that they will cherish forever.
In 1997, he joined the United States Postal Service, where he set a precedent going above and beyond the call of duty for a mail carrier. During the 19 ½ years he spent delivering mail, he also delivered lifelong friendships. He was not only their mailman, but he was also their family. Fred was invited to baby showers, birthdays, quinceaneras, graduations, weddings, barbecues, funerals, and everything in between these major life events. Long after he retired and stopped delivering their mail, messages of love and friendship still came in to the day before he died.
In 2009, he first met Patricia Shoals, and after many years together, they got married in December 2016. For these two, there will always be unfulfilled dreams and plans, because Fred was taken too soon. He died never giving up his courageous battle with cancer.
Now that his mission on earth is complete, his last mission will now take him to the Lord's kingdom. Services for Fred will be held at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home, 555 W. Amador Ave., on Friday February 22 beginning with visitation at 11am and funeral services to begin at 1pm with burial to follow at Masonic Cemetery. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 20, 2019