1/1
Fred Wright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred Wright

Las Cruces - FRED J. WRIGHT, JR., age 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces, NM. Fred was born on July 28, 1929 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Fred and Belinda Lorene Wright. Also, preceding him in death were his beloved sister Janet Barrett; wives Marilynn, Charlotte and Ann; sons Fred and Judson; stepdaughters Sandy and Cindy.

Fred attended Ohio State University and was a proud veteran of the Korean conflict (1951-1952). He relocated to Arizona with his first wife Marilynn in 1961. Fred was involved in real estate and life insurance sales until 1975, when he started his own drapery company. He loved being a small business owner. He married Charlotte in 1974 and was widowed in 1995. He married Ann in 1997 and relocated to Boise, Idaho. Ann passed away in 2010. He relocated to Las Cruces, New Mexico in 2014. Fred was a dedicated husband, father and committed caregiver for two of his wives and one of his daughters-in-law.

He loved the outdoors and was an accomplished fisherman. Fred was seen stalking the creeks and lakes of the Big Horn Mountains of Wyoming well into his early eighties. He was actively involved in the various churches he attended throughout his life. He loved people, his family and especially children and grandchildren.

Fred will be deeply missed by his loving sons, Stephen, David and Troy and first Cousin Richard (Louesa) Foster; his grandchildren, Glenn, Daniel, Jason, Sarah Eli and Simon and his six great grandchildren.

An online memorial Service will be held Wednesday, September 9th at 6:30 pm MDT via zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2999242905. A graveside service at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery will be held on September 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, Las Cruces, NM. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved