Freddie Christopher Janer
Las Cruces - Freddie Christopher Janer passed on Friday September 6, 2019. Loving father, brother and friend. Freddie was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico on September 17, 1975 to Fred and Kitty Janer. He is preceded in death by his mother Kitty (Woods) Janer. Freddie is survived by: his daughter, Isis Delight Janer, his son Gavin Cash Janer and their mother Lynette Janer. His Corazón, Erica Hernandez and her two sons, Zane Hernandez and Max Miller. His father, Fred Janer and his wife Bette Janer. His brother, John Janer and his daughter Amelia Janer. His brother, Leon King and his wife Amy King and their sons Leon King Jr., Lucas King and Freddie's godson Logan King. His sister Debi Janer and his brother-in-law Joe Price. His brother in arms, Reed Elliott and his wife Missy Elliott. Elizabeth Miller, and her son Oliver Miller. Freddie's grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins always held a special place in his heart.
Freddie graduated from San Andres High school in 1995. He attended NMSU where he studied history. Freddie had a lifelong passion for skateboarding, inspired by his childhood hero Evel Knievel, surrounding himself with the many friends and familia that came along with it. Freddie was known widely as a central figure in the skateboard community and was instrumental in the creation of the Las Cruces Skate Park. He was a beacon of light to many people and was known for his generosity when it came to making sure the next generation had good boards, equipment and inspiration. Passion, love and loyalty were the foundation of his character. Freddie's greatest joys were his children. He was proud of their character, talents, and many accomplishments. Freddie's passing leaves this world darker, but makes heaven's light that much brighter. He was loved dearly and will be deeply missed by so many.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the following college fund www.gofundme.com/janersk8
Please join us on Saturday, September 21st, to celebrate the life of Freddie Janer. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., at Holy Family, 702 Parker Rd, Las Cruces, NM. Immediately following the service, there will be a luncheon held in Freddie's honor at Holy Family. As a final tribute to Freddie, friends and family may attend a public gathering at the Las Cruces Skatepark 151 N. Walnut Sunday September 22nd from 4 to 8 p.m.
We hope everyone that Freddie has impacted in his short life will be able to attend one or all of these functions in his honor.
Arrangements are pending with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 15, 2019