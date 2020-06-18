Frederick Gordon "Peepaa" Upshaw, Sr.
Las Cruces - Frederick Gordon "Peepaa" Upshaw, Sr
May 17, 1937 - June 14, 2020
Frederick Gordon Upshaw, Sr of Las Cruces, NM passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He is predeceased by his father George and mother Ida Upshaw-Jordan, his first wife Laura Maxine Upshaw (Williams), a daughter Debbie and son Gregory. Fred was born in Indianapolis, IN, an only child. He enlisted in the Army in 1958 and served honorably for 25 years until his retirement in 1983. His tours included several to Korea, Greece, Germany and many stateside bases to include Ft. Bliss, TX. After his military service he worked for the Department of Defense at Ft. Bliss before officially retiring in 2002.
He is survived by his wife Alice of Cincinnati, OH, a daughter Rene and son Frederick Jr and his wife Jodi all of Las Cruces. He is also survived by a grandson Carter, granddaughter Avery and their mother Jackie of Indianapolis, IN, several step-children, step-grandchildren and several cousins.
Peepaa had truly amazing stories and experiences he would love to tell about growing up during the Civil Rights Movement, his childhood, military and adult friends and his children. His most beautiful and humorous stories were about the frequent family trips his family would take and the exploits of his children. He loved to fish, enjoyed playing golf, watching Gun Smoke and Special Crime Victims Unit on TV.
The Upshaw family would like to thank Ambercare Hospice and Matrix of Las Cruces, the Las Cruces Veterans Clinic, especially Dr. Jacob, Adriana, Roni and Tommy, Peepaa's friends and our many friends in Las Cruces, El Paso and Dallas, TX, MO, FL, PA, IN and CA who have provided us much needed support during this time.
Private funeral arrangements will be made by the family at a later time.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Las Cruces - Frederick Gordon "Peepaa" Upshaw, Sr
May 17, 1937 - June 14, 2020
Frederick Gordon Upshaw, Sr of Las Cruces, NM passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He is predeceased by his father George and mother Ida Upshaw-Jordan, his first wife Laura Maxine Upshaw (Williams), a daughter Debbie and son Gregory. Fred was born in Indianapolis, IN, an only child. He enlisted in the Army in 1958 and served honorably for 25 years until his retirement in 1983. His tours included several to Korea, Greece, Germany and many stateside bases to include Ft. Bliss, TX. After his military service he worked for the Department of Defense at Ft. Bliss before officially retiring in 2002.
He is survived by his wife Alice of Cincinnati, OH, a daughter Rene and son Frederick Jr and his wife Jodi all of Las Cruces. He is also survived by a grandson Carter, granddaughter Avery and their mother Jackie of Indianapolis, IN, several step-children, step-grandchildren and several cousins.
Peepaa had truly amazing stories and experiences he would love to tell about growing up during the Civil Rights Movement, his childhood, military and adult friends and his children. His most beautiful and humorous stories were about the frequent family trips his family would take and the exploits of his children. He loved to fish, enjoyed playing golf, watching Gun Smoke and Special Crime Victims Unit on TV.
The Upshaw family would like to thank Ambercare Hospice and Matrix of Las Cruces, the Las Cruces Veterans Clinic, especially Dr. Jacob, Adriana, Roni and Tommy, Peepaa's friends and our many friends in Las Cruces, El Paso and Dallas, TX, MO, FL, PA, IN and CA who have provided us much needed support during this time.
Private funeral arrangements will be made by the family at a later time.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.