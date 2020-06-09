Frederick Joseph Pate
Las Cruces - Obituary: Fred J Pate 12/31/1949 - 05/20/2020
May 20 as sunlight broke over the Organ Mountains and revealed clear blue skies, Fred Pate was transported on wings of eagles safely into the arms of his Lord and Savior. Fred persisted tenaciously 2 1/2 years with a Sarcoma rare in adults and never gave up his fight. He passed gently and peacefully at home with family by his side. A Memorial Service will take place in Newcastle, WY.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Pate; their son, John Pate; three grandchildren, Sophia, Dakota, and Sebastian; brother Dennis Pate and wife, Connie, and children of Gillette, WY; and sister, Cheri Smith and husband, Wayne, and daughter, Tamala, of Kennebec SD. Tamala always called Fred her "Cool Uncle".
Fred was born to Ray and Berniece Pate in Newcastle, WY on 12/31/1949. He always said the world celebrated his birthday with him. He lived in Newcastle until he graduated from Newcastle High in 1968. He was involved in school activities, Boy Scouts, and served as an Alter Boy in the Newcastle Catholic Church. He worked during high school at a local grocer. Fred attended Sheridan Community College in Sheridan, WY. He served in the Army in Germany during the Viet Nam era Upon his return he transitioned to the oil industry in the 1970s and 1980s with Halliburton in Gillette, WY working with the Frac Crew and as Assistant Manager with Smith Energy Services in Williston, ND. He met his wife, Janet Plummer Williams in Gillette and they married in 1977. Janet always said that when she met Fred, she knew he was the man she would marry; she proposed multiple times before he said yes. In the mid -1980s they moved to Colorado where Fred went to work for Bartran Construction and again moved into the grocery business with Albertson's in 2002 they decided the Denver area was too large and congested and began to think about New Mexico. They fell in love with Las Cruces and after moving Janet's parents, Roy and Gladys Plummer, to Las Cruces in November 2002, they said goodbye to Colorado on December 24, 2002. They arrived in Las Cruces on Christmas day to 4 inches of snow. Fred went to work for Mack Weaver at Kitchen Concepts and Janet, worked as a Pharmacist at Memorial Medical Center.
Fred was a quiet man who preferred to listen and reflect. His integrity, honesty and work ethic were matched by few. He loved his home which is reflected in his landscaping and care of his home. A friend asked how often Fred polished the rocks in the yard. His country was important to him and he proudly flew the American flag 24/7. Each worn flag was retired and a larger one took its place. He enjoyed off-roading and purchased a 1985 jeep. It soon became apparent that an upgrade was need and a properly fitted Rubicon was purchased. Janet and Fred enjoyed the adventure, the escape, and solitude the area offered. On more than several occasions they noted that they probably should not have been where they were without a buddy jeep or cell coverage.
We want to thank our friends and family who supported us through Fred's Sarcoma journey. The MMC Cancer Center and Staff, particularly Dr. Bruce Greenfield and Fred's primary RN, Kristina; Dr. Victor Villalobos, UCH Denver Sarcoma Specialist, and RN, Fern. MMC Pharmacy Staff with special thanks to Katrina Johnson, Pharmacy Director and Traci White Oncology Pharmacy Clinician. MV Hospice Staff, Ameerah, Jenny, Sally, Pastor Frank, who despite the covid-19 distancing provided tremendous care and support for Fred and the Family. Our friends and neighbors in Murano Estates, particularly Tom and Karen O'Keefe and Richard and Beth Welter who constantly checked on us and supported us. Fred's prior boss and incredibly good friend and his wife, Mack and Gayrene Weaver who were always available as were Fred's great shooting buddy and wife, Fred and Linda Fresques. Cheri, Fred's sister, for her visits to see us and be with Fred. They had such great talks and reminiscing over younger times. Janet and Fred will forever be grateful to Fred's brother and wife, Dennis and Connie Pate, who stayed in Las Cruces the last seven months to be with us. Also, Janet's brother and sister in law, John and Susan Plummer, who came for the Family with special thanks to Susan who remained those final weeks and maintained the household. The Family is grateful for the spiritual guidance and support of Father Richard Catanach of Holy Cross Catholic Church. Thank you to Baca Funeral Chapel for assisting with arrangements. We are grateful to each for your expertise, your care, your support, and prayers.
To my husband of 42 years, I give much thanks for your life as you were my greatest blessing and enriched my life. You allowed me opportunities I never anticipated and supported me through Pharmacy School. You were the wind beneath my wings. Thank you for our life and time together. You are resting high on the mountain.
