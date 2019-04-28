|
Frederick W. "Billy" Garcia
Las Cruces -
Frederick W. "Billy" Garcia, age 89, lifelong resident of Las Cruces passed from this life on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 1, 1929 to Frederick and Eunice Page Garcia. "Billy" as he was fondly known to his family and friends served his country honorably in the United States Navy and retired as an Electronic Technician from White Sands Missile Range. He was a communicant at the Cathedral of Immaculate Heart of Mary and a member of the Knights of Columbus of Las Cruces Council #1226. Billy was an avid radio control model airplane pilot, belonging to Mesilla Valley Model Airplane Club.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife, Flora Fajardo Garcia of the family home; a son, Frederick "Will" Garcia Jr. of Las Cruces; a daughter, Jessica Benavidez and her spouse Jeff Benavidez of Los Lunas; a brother, Jacob "Jiggs" Garcia of Cherry Valley, CA; a sister, Martha Jo Chavez of Albuquerque. Other survivors include five grandchildren, Jillian Benavidez of Austin, TX, Justine Benavidez of Las Cruces, Jaime and Jordan Benavidez both of Albuquerque and Jeffery Benavidez of Los Lunas as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Teenie Krettecos; a brother, Paul David Garcia and his four legged friends, Crystal, Misty Poo, Goldie and Patrick.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Cathedral of Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina where the Memorial Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter. Inurnment of Cremains will follow in Immaculate Heart of Mary Columbarium with military honors accorded by a United States Navy Honor Guard and the Marine Corps League - El Perro Diablo Detachment.
Entrusted to Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 28, 2019