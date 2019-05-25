|
|
Frederick "Freddie" William White
Las Cruces - January 26, 1932 - April 29, 2019
Frederick White, long-time resident of Las Cruces, New Mexico, passed away Tuesday, April 29, 2019. He was born in Spring Valley, New York, on January 26, 1932 and spent his formative years in Brooklyn, NY. He was a huge Yankees fan and played in the major leagues where he had the pleasure of knowing Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris, and Whitey Ford. He was drafted into the army and served in the Korean War where he was injured and had to give up his love of playing baseball. After the war Fred worked in the milk industry until he was injured in a workplace accident. Although the doctors said he would never walk again, he regained the use of his legs on a limited basis. After moving to the southwest he met and married Ivy Schneiderman in 1998 in Las Vegas, Nevada, later moving to Las Cruces, NM. After Ivy passed away Fred married Jacquelyn Hestir. The two were frequent guests at the Temple Beth-El Wednesday Breakfast Club and enjoyed friendship and interesting speaker presentations. For the last 10 years Fred was known as "the facilitator" at his morning bocce group who nicknamed him "Fritz". The group is setting up a memorial on the bocce field in his remembrance. He is survived by Ivy's son Daniel, and Jackie's children, Kevin (Ernestine,) Kristen (Dennis) and Kelley (Darrol) and her grandchildren Erin (Tim) and Robin (Eric). In remembrance of Fred please consider donating to "The Cat's Meow," rescue and shelter in Las Cruces NM, or to your favorite pet rescue charity.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 25, 2019