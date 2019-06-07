|
|
G. Bernard Dash
Las Cruces - G.BERNARD DASH age 88, passed away on May 4, 2019 at Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 8, 1930 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is preceded in death by his father Jacob Dash and mother Tessie Sterling Dash.
Bernard grew up in Philadelphia and attended West Philadelphia High School. He received his bachelors degree from Washington and Jefferson College in Washington, PA. He was employed by the City of Philadelphia as a municipal budget officer. In 1987 upon retirement he moved to Las Cruces, NM.
Bernard enjoyed hiking the Appalachian Trail, photography, time spent with his many cousins, the theatre and traveling around the world. He had many friends in Las Cruces and particularly enjoyed his trivia group. He had a fondness for dogs and over his lifetime had several companions which he adopted from the local shelters.
Those left to mourn his passing are his cousins from both sides of the family.
A funeral service was held for Bernard on May 9 in Cherry Hill, NJ and he was laid to rest besides his family in the Sholom Memorial Park in Philadelphia.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Temple Beth-El, 3980 Sonoma Springs Avenue, Las Cruces.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Action Programs For Animals,
actionprogramsforanimals.org or The Kidney Foundation,
kidneyfund.org in memory of G. Bernard Dash.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from June 7 to June 8, 2019