Gabino Cardona
Anthony - Our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, GABINO L. CARDONA, age 86, of Anthony left his dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with his heavenly Father on Friday, March 22, 2019 at La Posada - Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 25, 1932 in Talamantes, Chihuahua Mexico to Salome Cardona and Melesia Lopez. Mr. Cardona retired as a Crane Operator from Border Steel and was a communicant of St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include seven daughters, Guadalupe Miranda (Antonio), and Rita Morales (Raymundo) all of Anthony, Hilda Cardona, and Adriana Cardona-Barraza (Luis) both of El Paso, TX, Luci Cardona Wesolowski (Mark) of Las Cruces, Lori Perez (Juan), Julie Perez (Primitivo Jr.) all of Mesquite; three brothers, Ernesto Cardona of Las Cruces, Francisco Cardona of Talamantes, Chihuahua, MX, Juan Cardona of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, MX; three sisters, Maria Cardona de Carrasco also of Talamantes, Chihuahua, MX, Rita Cardona de Salcido of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, MX, and Eloisa Madrigal of El Paso, TX. Other survivors include twenty grandchildren; twenty-eight great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maria Del Rosario Cardona; a brother, Victor Cardona; a grandson and a great granddaughter.
Visitation for Mr. Cardona will begin at 6 PM Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in St. Anthony Catholic Church, 224 Lincoln Avenue where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. Family and Friends will join together to celebrate the Funeral Mass at 11 AM Thursday, March 28, 2019 in the same church with Reverend Enrique Lopez-Escalera officiating. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in Anthony Cemetery where he will be laid to rest alongside his wife.
Serving as casket bearers will be Danny Miranda, Manny Cardona, Mark Wesolowski, Jon Jon Perez, Michael Felix, Tatiana and Raymundo Morales Jr.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222 For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 25, 2019