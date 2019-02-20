|
|
Gabriel F. Apodaca, 54, of Las Cruces, NM, passed away on February 9, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM. Gabriel was born in Las Cruces, NM to Jose C. Apodaca and Margarita O. Fernandez on May 9, 1964. He attended schools in Las Cruces, NM. He had worked as a free lance auto mechanic, carpenter, and mason for over thirty years. Gabriel is preceded in death by his father Jose C. Apodaca, brother Henry F. Apodaca, and nephew Joey Henry Apodaca. Gabriel is survived by his sons: Matthew Gallegos, and Aaron Montoya, brothers: Rudy (Gloria) Apodaca, Gilbert (Vicky) Apodaca, sisters: Viola (Jose Luis) Fabela, Terry (Claudey Joe) Sedillo, Dora (Raul) Gomez, and Annette (Robert) Jones, mother: Margarita F. Apodaca, grandchildren: Paul Matthew Gallegos.
A memorial service will be held in his honor onSaturday February 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at La Paz - Grahams Funeral Home, Las Cruces, NM, inurnment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Las Cruces, NM. Pastor Jose Luis Holguin (Pepe) will officiate the services.
Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 20, 2019