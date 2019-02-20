Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gabriel Apodaca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gabriel F. Apodaca


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gabriel F. Apodaca Obituary
Gabriel F. Apodaca, 54, of Las Cruces, NM, passed away on February 9, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM. Gabriel was born in Las Cruces, NM to Jose C. Apodaca and Margarita O. Fernandez on May 9, 1964. He attended schools in Las Cruces, NM. He had worked as a free lance auto mechanic, carpenter, and mason for over thirty years. Gabriel is preceded in death by his father Jose C. Apodaca, brother Henry F. Apodaca, and nephew Joey Henry Apodaca. Gabriel is survived by his sons: Matthew Gallegos, and Aaron Montoya, brothers: Rudy (Gloria) Apodaca, Gilbert (Vicky) Apodaca, sisters: Viola (Jose Luis) Fabela, Terry (Claudey Joe) Sedillo, Dora (Raul) Gomez, and Annette (Robert) Jones, mother: Margarita F. Apodaca, grandchildren: Paul Matthew Gallegos.
A memorial service will be held in his honor onSaturday February 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at La Paz - Grahams Funeral Home, Las Cruces, NM, inurnment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Las Cruces, NM. Pastor Jose Luis Holguin (Pepe) will officiate the services.
Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.