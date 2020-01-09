|
Gabriel Gutierrez
Berino - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, GABRIEL "GABE" "MR. G" GUTIERREZ, age 76, of Berino on Monday, January 6, 2020 at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico on April 17, 1943. "Gabe" or "Mr. G", as he was fondly known to family and friends was employed as a Lead Water Technician with Lower Rio Grande Public Waterworks and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include two sons, Gabriel Gutierrez of Las Vegas, NV, and David Gutierrez (Aracely) of Las Cruces; a daughter; Estela Jimenez also of Las Cruces; two brothers, Antonio Carabajal of Vado and Armando Carabajal (Isabel) of Mesquite. Other survivors include six grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother. Maria Carabajal; two aunts, Natividad and Petra Gutierrez; three uncles, Daniel, Santiago and Anastacio Gutierrez.
Visitation for Mr. Gutierrez will begin at 10 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 224 Lincoln Street in Anthony where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 10:30 AM. The Mass of Christian Burial be celebrated immediately thereafter with the Reverend Juan Almarza, Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in the Berino Cemetery where he will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Gabriel's family and friends.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020