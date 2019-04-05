|
Gabriel Nathaniel Hernandez
Las Cruces - Gabriel Nathaniel Hernandez was born January 17, 2019. Gabriel was born with many birth defects. Spinal Bifida, fluid around brain, heart defects, clubbed feet, mild scoliosis and was unable to breathe on his own. Baby Gabriel had multiple surgeries but his last surgery was unsuccessful. On March 4, 2019 at 1 month old and 15 days baby Gabriel passed away in the arms of his loving mother.
Baby Gabriel is survived by his loving parents Andrew Baca and Alyssa Hernandez, Grandparents Josh Hernandez, and Mike and Annette Garcia. Great Grand Parents Andy and Connie Baca, Anne Hallett and Sandy Hernandez. Great Great Grand Parents Ramon Hernandez and Richard and Nadyne Daves. He is preceded in death by maternal grandmother Delilah Hallett-Barron and Great Grandfather Douglas Hallett.
Services are being held at Calvary Chapel Three Crosses 4301 Bataan Memorial April 6th at 6:30pm. Leading the prayer Pastor Lester. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Care Net Pregnancy Center of Las Cruces, 605 S Solano, Las Cruces, NM 88001.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 5, 2019