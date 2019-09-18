|
|
Gabrielle Freel
Las Cruces - On Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 at 12:15pm, Gabrielle Freel, mother, daughter and sister, passed away suddenly at the age of 70 years. Gail will be forever remembered by her precious children, Lillian South and Andrea Jackson, and by her grandchildren Regis South, Andrea South, Camerial Mackey and Gregory Rhodes and in-laws Reginald Holmes and Tim Lytton. Gail will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 18, 2019