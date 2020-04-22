|
|
Gale Casey
Las Cruces - Gale Lynn Casey age 79 passed away on April 14, 2020 in Las Cruces, NM. Gale was born on May 25, 1940 in Summit, NJ to Francis (Hank) Hohwald and Mary Edna Hohwald. For 39 years, she resided in New Jersey where she worked as an Overseas Telephone Operator and for the Department of Labor in Irvington, NJ.
Gale married the love of her life, Thomas G. Casey on June 21st, 1974 and were blessedly married for 45 years. In 1977, they moved to Las Cruces, NM where Gale managed Casitas de Las Cruces Apartments for 40 years.
Gale was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and a beloved friend to all she met. She had a great love for cats, country music and reading books from her favorite author, Danielle Steel.
Gale was proceeded in death by her father Francis (Hank) Hohwald, her mother, Mary Edna Hohwald, her brother James (Fred) Hohwald, and her grandson, Jonathan P. Cervoni.
She is survived by her husband Thomas G. Casey, her son Jack Cervoni and his wife Debbie Cervoni, her daughter, Elaine Cervoni and her life partner Alex Telles, her daughter Colleen Casey Carper and husband Nathaniel Carper, and her two grandsons, Thomas and Maxwell Carper.
A memorial will be held at a later time where family and friends can celebrate her beautiful life together.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020