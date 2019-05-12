|
Dr. Gary D. Barham
Las Cruces - GARY D. BARHAM, 81, began his journey into eternal life on Monday, April 29, 2019 with his wife at his side. He was born December 11, 1937 in Champaign, Illinois to Ruth Evelyn and Dean Barham and spent most of his childhood growing up in Sunny Slope, Arizona.
Gary was a graduate of Arizona State University and served his country honorably as a Captain in the United States Air Force, flying fighter jets. After that he attended and graduated from Medical School at the University of Louisville, in Louisville, Kentucky. Gary began his practice as an Orthopaedic Surgeon in Las Cruces in July 1975 and continued his practice at Hillrise Orthopaedics until February 2019.
Teaching and caring for his patients as an Orthopaedic Surgeon was his greatest passion but he also had many other interests; skiing, riding his motorcycle, competition and recreational pistol shooting, flying his Grumman Tiger Airplane and amateur radio. Gary was a voracious reader and always sought to learn something new. Gary's four legged family members throughout his life were always an integral part of his family. He and his cheese and jerky treats will be sadly missed by Zeus, Kylie, Jazz, Molly, Cuddles and Cami.
Gary is survived by his wife, Carol of thirty-nine years, daughters, Kari (Priscilla) of Las Cruces, Kriege (Steve) of Los Angeles, CA, Leigh of Los Alamos and a half-sister, Robin (Doug) of St. Louis, MO. Other survivors include five grandchildren, Kyle, Teya, Leeson, Gavin and Miles.
Burial has already taken place. Donations can be made in memory of Dr. Barham, to the University Of Louisville Medical School, Department of Orghopaedics.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 12, 2019