Gary Pack
Las Cruces - Gary D. Pack, 68, passed away the morning of Monday, May 20, 2019 at his home per his final wish; with his best friend Bruce and his dog "Ozzy" by his side. Gary was born October 27, 1950 in Corona, CA to W.D. and Mary Lou Pack.
The Pack family moved to Las Cruces in 1952. He graduated from Mayfield High School in 1969. After high school he had many sales jobs (a true salesman he was!), but his true love was long haul trucking which took him coast to coast.
He loved long rides on his Harley, drinking cold beers with friends and family and playing his "Geetar"!
Gary is survived by his son Shawn, daughter Summer, brother Mike (Stevie), sister Pam, 7 grandchildren, niece Kelly (Fernando) and countless cousins and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at his home on a later date.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 9, 2019