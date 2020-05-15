|
Gavin Grey Frietze
Mesilla - Our beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend, GAVIN GREY FRIETZE (PHALEN), age 15, of Mesilla passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his home. He was born August 4, 2004 in Athens, Ohio. Gavin was a sweet young man, with a servant's heart, loved motorcycles, skateboards, bicycles, anything that had wheels. Gavin had a contagious smile and laugh that will be missed by all.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving mother, Jill Frietze of Mesilla; his father, Jason Phalen of Chester, OH; two brothers, Ryan Rodriguez of Athens, OH and Stephen Rodriguez of Independence, MO; sister, Arcadia Rodriguez of Albuquerque; uncle, Lionel Frietze (Lea) of Colorado and aunt, Julie McIlwraith (Tim) of Oklahoma. Gavin was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lionel and Catherine Parry Frietze.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service was held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Basilica of San Albino in Mesilla.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 15 to May 17, 2020