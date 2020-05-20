|
|
Geneva Brooke Mitchell
Las Cruces - Geneva Brooke Mitchell, 91 of Las Cruces, passed away at home, surrounded
by her loved ones on May 20, 2020.
Mrs. Mitchell was born in Ringgold, TX on February 15, 1929 to Roy B. And Willie Shaw. She married Roy David Mitchell, her childhood sweetheart, on November 30, 1947 in Albuquerque, NM. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, where she lived with her husband and their 5 children. She was involved in her family's lives in many ways. From PTA president , to 4-H club leader, to cheering her children on in all of their activities, band performances, choir performances, and many many miles on the rodeo trail hauling her kids all over New Mexico and Texas.
She had a Doctorate in Clinical Hypnotherapy, and was co-owner/operator of Shaw Mobile Homes Inc. in Albuquerque, NM.
Geneva accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior at a young age and loved reading her bible and attending church. She was a member of Real Life Church in Las Cruces.
She was a true patriot who loved her country. She was very active in the Tea Party of Las Cruces.
Geneva was very active in Ladies for Life, a Chiropractic association for women. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Joan Ellen, a grandson, Eddy Shane, a granddaughter Heather Miller.Brother Roy T. Shaw, Mother Willie (Lemons) Shaw, Father Roy T. Shaw, and She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Roy D. Mitchell of Las Cruces, five children,
Son Dr. Ronald Mitchell and wife Laurie of Las Cruces
Son Dr. Donald Mitchell and wife Dr. Ann of Alamogordo
Son Joel Mitchell and wife Marge of Wassilla, AK
Daughter, Pam Mitchell of Big Spring, TX
Daughter Annette Mitchell of Tularosa
14 Grandchildren:
David Mitchell wife, Carlene of Juneau, AK
JK Mitchell and wife, Breehia of Juneau, AK
Dr. Aubrey Blevins and husband, Greg of Alamogordo
Elizabeth Bable and husband, David of Alamogordo
Dr. Sharla Robertson and husband, Justin of Granbury, TX
Tanner Miller of Plains, TX
Sterling Miller of Big Spring, TX
Brandon Mitchell and wife Laiza of Leesburg, VA
Shelby Shockley of Las Cruces
Erin Ambrose and husband Cass of Las Cruces
Lindsay Nunley and husband Nate of Pflugerville,TX
Kolby McMinn and wife Talia of Alto
Shawnee McMinn of Tularosa
24 Great Grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.
1 sister, Erna Mallory of Granbury, TX
Numerous nieces and nephews
A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Las Cruces on Tuesday,
May 26, 2020 at 1:00pm. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 20 to May 24, 2020