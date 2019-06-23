|
Genevieve Lucero
Las Cruces - Genevieve "Genoveva" Lucero died peacefully in her home and surrounded by family and friends on June 18, 2019. She was born on January 18, 1935 in Mesilla, New Mexico to Vicente and Francisca Cadena.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 57 years, Raymond O. Lucero, brothers Miguel Cadena, Rudy Cadena, Vicente Cadena Jr., Christopher Saavedra (Grandson), sisters Isabel Sosa, Yolanda Esquivel, and Marylou Ramirez.
Those left to mourn include her son Richard Lucero (Teresa) of Poulsbo WA, daughter Patricia Lucero (Rick) of Las Cruces NM, brothers and sisters, Josie Guzman (Rudy), Gloria Molina, Teresa Evaro, Manuel Cadena (Manuela), Robert Cadena all of Las Cruces NM. Granddaughters Oriana Lucero of Colorado Springs CO, Marina Tricarico (Scott) of San Diego CA, Desiree Saavedra (Richard) of Las Cruces NM. Great-grandchildren, Mariah Lopez, Jazlynn Lucero, Grace Lucero and Mila Belle Tricarico, step-grandson Richard Lucero Jr, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mother was one of the most loving and compassionate persons you could ever meet. She opened her heart and home to many of her family and friends over the years and will sorely missed. She adored her family, particularly her grandchildren, and was lovingly known by them as "Grandma GG." She retired from NMSU's Cooperative Nutritional program in 1976, where she shared her culinary experience and knowledge within the community. She received numerous blue-ribbon awards and accolades for her cooking creations and homemade pies. She enjoyed gardening and took great pride in her beautiful rose garden. She was a long standing member of the Catholic Daughters of Americas and awarded Daughter of the Year. Later in life she became a member of the Red Hat Society.
Pallbearers will be Susie and Martin Barela, Rudy Guzman, Eddie Montoya, Richard Lucero and Roman Ortega. Honorary pallbearers: Rick Lujan and Carlos Ramirez.
Visitation for Mrs. Lucero will begin at 5 pm Monday, June 24, 2019 at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral mass will be at 11 am, June 25, 2019 at Basilica of San Albino, Mesilla. The rite of committal and internment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 23, 2019