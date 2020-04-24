|
Genevieve M. Alvarez
Las Cruces - On Tuesday, April 21, 2020 our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, GENEVIEVE "VEVA" MARTINEZ ALVAREZ, age 84, lifelong resident of Las Cruces left her dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with her heavenly Father at her home. She was born March 4, 1936 to Abundio and Guadalupe Ogas Martinez. After thirty-four years of service, Genevieve retired from the City of Las Cruces as an accounts payable manager and was a communicant at Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include two daughters, Annette M. Romero (Richard) and Sandra A. Alvarez; two grandsons, Richard Anthony Romero and Emilio Romero all of Las Cruces; eight nieces, Minerva Salcido, Debbie Cuaron, Melinda Montoya, Kathy Martinez, Esperanza Balizan, Patsy Martinez, Yolanda Zubia all also of Las Cruces, and Mary Jane Martinez of Santa Fe; four nephews, Monchi and Manuel Montoya, Jr., Steve Martinez all of Las Cruces and Victor Montoya of Albuquerque as well as numerous other nieces and nephews. Genevieve was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Silas H. Alvarez on March 10, 2005; three brothers, Antonio, Rudy and Ramon Martinez; two sisters, Elvira Montoya and Mary A. Martinez; and a beloved niece, Dolores Lucero.
Special thanks to Yvonne Lucero and Dolores Diaz for the care and comfort they provided to our mother, "Veva".
Due to Covid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only: (No more than five people). Live stream will begin at 10 AM Monday, April 27, 2020 at www. holycrosslascruces.org A public Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Due to Covid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only: (No more than five people). Live stream will begin at 10 AM Monday, April 27, 2020 at www. holycrosslascruces.org A public Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date.
