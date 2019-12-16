Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Resources
Genoveva A. "Jenny" Lopez

Genoveva "Jenny" A. Lopez

Las Cruces - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, GENOVEVA "JENNY" APODACA LOPEZ, age 86, lifelong resident of Las Cruces on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was born September 7, 1933 to Ernesto and Rufina Herrera Apodaca. "Jenny" as she was fondly known to family and friends was a loving homemaker and a member of the Roman Catholic Church.

Those left to mourn her passing include her loving husband of sixty-eight years, Ricardo Lopez of the family home; a son, Javier Lopez (Henrietta); two daughters, Bertha Barrio and Anita; two brothers, Johnny Apodaca (Josie) and David Apodaca (Pauline); sister, Isabel Castle all of Las Cruces. Other survivors include numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jenny was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Ricardo Lopez Jr; son-in-law, Angel Barrio and great grandson, Jason Lopez Jr.

Cremation has taken place and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 AM Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina Street where the Memorial Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter. Inurnment of cremains will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
