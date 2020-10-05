1/
Geoffrey Menges
Geoffrey Menges

Las Cruces - Geoffrey Menges, 68, died August 24, 2020, peacefully at home.

Geoff grew up in Delmar, NY. He graduated from Bethlehem Central High School and The New York State University at Brockport.

He lived and worked in various places in the US and moved to La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico in 2001. He settled in Las Cruces, NM in 2010.

He was predeceased by his parents, Donald P. Menges and Florence Gilbo Menges of Delmar, NY. He leaves a sister, Kathy Menges Boyd of Onancock, VA.




Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, 2020.
