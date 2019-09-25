|
|
George Clayton Brown Jr.
Las Cruces - On September 22, 2019 at 3:07 AM, GEORGE CLAYTON BROWN JR., age 63, woke up from his last nap and took a ride home. Born to George Clayton and Marilyn Joyce Shipman Brown on February 27, 1956 in Shenandoah, Iowa, George served his country honorably in the United States Navy. He was employed with Mesilla Valley Transportation as a Truck Driver and a self-employed Mechanic. George was a member of the National Rifle Association (NRA).
Those left to mourn his passing include three sons, Jackson Brown (Hollie) of Las Cruces, Jessie King (Jacqui) of Calpine, CA, Cassidy King (Susan) of Portland, OR; a daughter, Brandi Brown of Indiana; a brother, Will Brown. Other survivors include five grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol Ann King; two sisters, Leann and Yvonne.
At Mr. Brown's request cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 25, 2019