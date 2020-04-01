|
George L. Gray
Las Cruces - GEORGE LEWIS GRAY, age 74, of Las Cruces passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center with his loving bride Patricia, of eight years at his bedside. Born, August 20, 1945 in Lockhart, Texas to George Carroll and Agnes Craighead Gray, George served his country honorably in the United States Navy and was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon and the Vietnam Service Medal Bronze Star. In 2014, George and Patricia relocated to Las Cruces, where he was a self -employed dog trainer.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia McCullough of the family home; his mother, Lucy Gray of Boise, ID; son, Gary Gray (Kim) of California and two brothers, Ted Gray of Las Cruces and Don Gray (Beth) all also of Boise, ID. Other survivors include two grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his father, George.
Cremation has taken place and no local services will be scheduled at this time.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road 527-2222 Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020