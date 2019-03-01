|
George W. Roberts
- - It is with heavy hearts and fond memories we announce the passing of our father George W. Roberts.
He was born on December 27, 1924 to Clarence Roberts and Mary Kelechawa in Passaic, New Jersey. He became strong and resilient early on when he and his brother were placed in foster care. At the age of 17 he joined the US Navy, serving in World War II. After the war he sailed the world as a Merchant Marine.
On his way to meet his brother in Colorado, he stopped in Glenwood Springs, where he met the love of his life, Ellen Bernice Parsons. He went on to graduate from the University of Denver and moved to Las Cruces in 1954 to accept a position as auditor at New Mexico State University. He retired from NMSU in 1980 as Assistant Vice President of Business Affairs. After retirement he began a career in the insurance and financial planning field where he helped many people plan for their retirement.
He is preceded in death by his wife Ellen Bernice, his son Robin, his two sons Stephen and Robert who were killed in an automobile accident in 1978 and his brother Charles and sister Sophie. Survived by his daughter Karen George (Tim) and son Charles Roberts (Annesa) and his grandchildren Savannah Bustamante and Stephen and Emma Roberts as well as his dear friend and companion Barbara Davis. George or Mr. Roberts as many called him, loved golf, playing cards, people and shooting dice. He will be missed.
A lifelong member of the Aspen Elks he will be buried in Aspen Colorado, with a private memorial later this summer. In lieu of flowers he asked that donations be made to the Stephen W. And Robert E. Roberts Memorial Award at New Mexico State University, PO Box 30001, MSC-CAR, Las Cruces, NM 88003. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2019