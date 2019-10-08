|
Georgetta Chappell
Las Cruces - 12/20/1943—9/30/2019
Georgetta Elaine Murrell Chappell (Getta), lifelong resident of Las Cruces, New Mexico, born December 20, 1943, departed this life at 75 years old, September 30, 2019, at Mountain View Regional Hospital.
Getta attended Court Junior High and graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1962. She played the clarinet in Jr. High and high school bands.
Getta became an LPN on November 22, 1969. She enjoyed her vocation and always had a big, beautiful smile on her face. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, and she worked in the nursery there. She bowled for many years in the women's and mixed leagues, served as an LCBA officer, and participated in national tournaments.
Getta enjoyed the outdoors, and she and her husband traveled to many different parts of the United States meeting friends at RV rallies. She leaves behind many classmates and friends she kept in touch with over the years. Georgetta was a very gentle soul with a heart of gold.
Georgetta is survived by her husband Terry Chappell; her brother Charles Murrell; nieces, nephews, and cousins; and by her beloved chihuahua, Tiny.
She was preceded in death by her son Charles Laird and her parents Elizabeth and Hudson Murrell.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, October 10, at 10:00 am at Getz Funeral Home in Las Cruces, NM, with interment to follow at Masonic Cemetery. The family requests that donations be made to Safe Haven Animal Sanctuary, , or a in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces. New Mexico. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Oct. 8, 2019