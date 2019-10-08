|
|
Georgetta "Jet" Dunbar
Las Cruces - Georgetta (Jet) Dunbar, was born December 12, 1930 to William and Elizabeth Strejan in Youngstown, Ohio. Her mother died when Jet was 6 years old and sister, Sylvia was 2. Her father eventually moved to Struthers, Ohio where Jet would graduate from Struthers High School.
She started working in the Accounting Department of the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company after graduating. She began working as a secretary to the Director of the Company's research lab. She worked in that position until she met and married Air Force Major Robert Dunbar in 1960. They moved to Florida where he was stationed at Eglin AFB, Hurlburt Field, where he was promoted to Lt. Col. The family moved to New Jersey when Bob became commander of Palermo AFB near Ocean City. He retired there and they moved to Huntsville, AL, where he worked with NASA four years. The family then moved to Las Cruces when Bob began working at WSMR. Bob retired once more and they traveled to many places in their motor home. Bob died in 2003 after being married 42 years.
In 2006, Jet joined the MMC Hospital Auxiliary and enjoyed volunteer work very much. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday school for several years.
Georgetta deeply loved the Lord, her family, and her friends. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her mother, father, husband, and sister.
She is survived by her children Robert, William and Lisa, Grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Oct. 8, 2019